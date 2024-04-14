Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

