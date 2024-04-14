Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $28.69 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

