Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

