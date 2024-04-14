L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,049,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 931,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,365. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.00.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.