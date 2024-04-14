Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

LVRO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

About Lavoro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

