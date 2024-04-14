Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Lavoro Stock Performance
LVRO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
