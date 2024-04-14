Lazard, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.37 on Friday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lazard by 265.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lazard by 84.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

