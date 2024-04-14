Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.44.

LEA stock opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

