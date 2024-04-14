Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Coupang Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,059,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

