Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

