Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

