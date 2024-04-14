Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $500.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $475.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $447.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.03.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,270,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,182,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

