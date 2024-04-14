Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

LNN has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

NYSE:LNN opened at $114.53 on Friday. Lindsay has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

