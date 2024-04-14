Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPX opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

