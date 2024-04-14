Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,400 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.40. 1,251,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,467. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

