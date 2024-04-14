Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 242,800 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,941,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,984,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,066. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.56.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

