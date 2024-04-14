Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.81 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $814.37. 325,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,192. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

