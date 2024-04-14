Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $5.82 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 313,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

