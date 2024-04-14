Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $6.71 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $3,475,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in DexCom by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

