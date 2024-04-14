Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.03. 8,614,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

