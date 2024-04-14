Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.79. 513,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,766. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.