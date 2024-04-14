Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP remained flat at $218.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,278. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.