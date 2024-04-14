Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.67.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

CHTR traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.50. 1,048,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.56 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

