Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.75 on Friday, reaching $309.05. 2,176,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

