Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,200 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

EA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,791. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.