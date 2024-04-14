Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 79,900 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,027,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

