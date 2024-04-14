Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $7.45 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

