Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 432,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.31. 41,785,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.