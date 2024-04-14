Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.81. 1,506,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,903. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

