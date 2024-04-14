Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 230,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,295. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $39.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,169.07% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

LUCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

See Also

