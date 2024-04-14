Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $405.00 at HSBC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.13. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.