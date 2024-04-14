Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $118,210.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010989 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00016123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,387.77 or 0.99848254 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000466 USD and is down -9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $111,318.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

