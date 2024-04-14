Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Up 92.1% in March

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Price Performance

Maison Luxe stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,337,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $298,308.00, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.39. Maison Luxe has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Further Reading

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

