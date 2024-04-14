Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Up 92.1% in March

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe Price Performance
Maison Luxe stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,337,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $298,308.00, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.39. Maison Luxe has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
