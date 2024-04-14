Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 141,367 shares.

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

