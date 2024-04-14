MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $213.00. 347,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,770,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,403,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.