Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.63).

LON MKS opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

