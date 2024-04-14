Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.63).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
