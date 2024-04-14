Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $212.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.64.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.