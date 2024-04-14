Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Matson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. Matson has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.