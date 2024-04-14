M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON SAA opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £224.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6,116.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.22. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.50 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

