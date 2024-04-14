McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $523.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

