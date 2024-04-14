Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $100,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $16,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.74. 7,369,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,172. The firm has a market cap of $318.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

