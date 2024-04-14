Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634,090 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 862,863 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

