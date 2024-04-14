MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.