MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

