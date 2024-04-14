MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $59.07

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $310.15 million and approximately $78.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $59.07 or 0.00092566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011113 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.99 or 1.01063595 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC.

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.7667883 USD and is down -12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $72,556,413.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

