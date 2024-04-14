MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $308.17 million and $74.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $58.69 or 0.00091082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.44 or 0.99705955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.7667883 USD and is down -12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $72,556,413.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.