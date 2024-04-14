MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

