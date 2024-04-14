Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $122.52 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

