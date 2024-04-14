Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Miller Industries has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $575.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLR

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.