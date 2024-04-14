MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of MingZhu Logistics worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ YGMZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 60,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,843. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

