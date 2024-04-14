Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.33

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $29.93. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 1,130 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.