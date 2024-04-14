Mizuho Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $106.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.41.

SQ opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

